Musselman volleyball to compete in state tournament

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – As recent as last week, the Musselman volleyball team didn’t know if they were going to be able to compete for a state title this season due to the county being in orange on the state wide color map.

Last weekend, Berkeley County improved to gold status on the map, allowing the Applemen to compete at regionals which they won, propelling them to the state tournament.

Musselman, being the top seeded team in the tournament, earned a first round bye, so they are slated to play in a semifinal game Saturday at 2 p.m.

If they win their semifinal game, which will be against the winner of a first round game between No. 4 Morgantown and No. 5 Bridgeport, they will advance to the championship game which will be played later that evening, Saturday at 7 p.m.