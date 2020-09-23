Musselman football prepares for tough test Friday night

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Musselman Applemen football team will travel to Fairmont Senior High to take on the Polar Bears for their next game this Friday.

The Polar Bears are led by senior quarterback Gage Michael, who is a Kent State football commit. Fairmont Senior lost their last game to Bridgeport H.S, and Gage was held to only 21 rushing yards that game.

Regardless of those stats, Musselman’s Blake Hartman says, “I mean going in they are very similar to Martinsburg in ways – just kind of the offense that they run – giving their athletes some space – quarterback makes plays, so it’ll be a tough game but i think we should make sure we control the ball on offense, and I feel we’re a little bit more better than they are physicality wise, but it’ll be a tough game to win.”