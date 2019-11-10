Mt. Aetna Fire Station host open house for its 50th-year celebration

MT. AETNA, Md. (WDVM) – On Saturday, Mount Aetna Fire Station hosted an open house to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The fire station showcased of various things including two engines, a newly delivered Rosenbauer tanker with a 3,000-gallon tank, and new service cars. The fire station also showcased the history of the service.

The fire station is also accepting membership applications for future first responders and administrative personnel.