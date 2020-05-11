Motorcyle Accident on Dual Highway

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — Update as of 8:45 p.m.: the road has since been reopened.

We are still working to get details on this story.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, a motorcyclist was struck heading on East Washington to I-40 South nearby the McDonalds near South Cannon Ave.

The accident resulted in two patients being taken to Meritus Hospital with one having Category A trauma.

The I-40 South road is currently closed off at this time and there is no further information on this accident at this time.

