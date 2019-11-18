Morning Menu: My Grandmother’s Homemade Sausage Gravy over Buttermilk Biscuits

Chef William Walden from the Historic McFarland House in Martinsburg, WV joined Michelle in the studio Monday morning. Check out the recipe from Chef Walden below:

Savory and delicious, and I make my own country sausage at the Historic McFarland House. This is a terrific country cooking recipe and is really wonderful especially during these colder days ahead. YUM!!

The Recipe is as follows:

For the Gravy

8 oz or about ½ pound of good lean country sausage (Homemade or a Good Store bought brand such as Bob Evans)

2 tablespoons of King Arthur Flour

2 tablespoons of Grass Fed Butter or your Favorite Brand

About 1 cup of Milk and ¼ cup of half and half

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: Brown your favorite sausage until cooked and add the butter. Continue to cook for another minute. Add the flour and continue cooking until the flour is incorporated into the saucepan and is smooth and bubbly. Add the milk and whisk until your mixture thickens over medium heat stirring constantly to make a good gravy. Adjust the consistency with the half and half and reserve warm. Season with Sea Salt and Freshly ground pepper. Serve over your favorite biscuits and enjoy! I serve “my Grandmother’s Homemade Sausage and Gravy weekly at our House for Brunch and it is very popular, comforting, and absolutely delicious!! We make the biscuits too! This is a delicious recipe and is meant to be enjoyed even by the most discerning cooks and gourmets…….Enjoy!

See you early Monday morning. Looking forward immensely, #ChefWW

I was taught at an early age to make from scratch biscuits using King Arthur Flour. God Rest my Grandmother who was a fantastic cook and kept our family together, especially through our stomachs and at the table!! Buttermilk is a must! Here’s a good from scratch recipe that is sure to please and only takes a few minutes: 3 cups of KA Flour, 4 Tablespoons of Chilled Butter, a pinch of salt, 2 Tablespoons of Baking Powder, and ½ teaspoon of Baking Soda, About ¾ cup of shaken chilled buttermilk. Combine all dry ingredients in a large work bowl. Add the chilled butter and using a wooden spoon or a paddle in your mixer, blend until “crumbly” for about a minute. Add the buttermilk slowly until a dough is formed being careful not to overmix! Add a little more flour if needed and gently pat your dough and “stamp” them out with a biscuit cutter or cookie cutter and bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Parchment paper is good too as a helpful hint but not necessary with really good biscuits! Please be careful that you don’t overwork the dough! Serve piping hot with your favorite preserves, or in this case with my delicious sausage gravy. Sure to please and so delicious!