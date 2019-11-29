Montgomery County police searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery

Investigators say the suspect allegedly entered the gas station around 5 p.m and told an employee that he was armed with a weapon.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Wheaton.

Police released surveillance photos of a man leaving a Shell gas station on 12401 Georgia Avenue Monday night.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly entered the gas station around 5 p.m and told an employee that he was armed with a weapon.

He then proceeded to steal items and cash from behind the counter before running out of the store.

No one was hurt during the incident. Anyone with information that might lead to an arrest is asked to contact police.