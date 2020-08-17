Montgomery County police investigate a pedestrian-involved collision

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating a collision on Old Georgetown Road and N. Cedar Lane in Bethesda.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck in an early morning collision. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

