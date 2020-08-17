Montgomery County police investigate a pedestrian-involved collision

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating a collision on Old Georgetown Road and N. Cedar Lane in Bethesda.
According to police, a pedestrian was struck in an early morning collision. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Staying fairly comfortable to start the week
- Isolated storms possible later today across Northern Virginia
- A bit warmer, a few isolated storms for Monday
- 1-year-old dies after he’s hit by car service driver who’d dropped him, dad off at California home
- Jason Wright named new president of The Washington Football Team
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App