Montgomery County man charged for committing several bank robberies

(WDVM) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested for committing several bank robberies across the DMV area.
41-year-old Noel Lorenzo of Rockville has been charged with committing three armed bank robberies in Montgomery County and a bank robbery in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Lorenzo was involved in a string of robberies spanning from September to late October. A summary of the three Montgomery County bank robberies committed by Lorenzo is as follows:
- September 25, approximately 9:40 a.m., Capital One Bank, 10707 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington. Lorenzo approached the teller, passed a note announcing the robbery, and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband. He obtained money and fled.
Detectives from MCPD and the Fairfax County Police Department worked together to identify Lorenzo who currently being held without bond.
