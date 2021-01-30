Montgomery County Libraries prepare virtual programs for Black History Month

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Monday is the first day of Black History month, kicking off a series of virtual programs from Montgomery County Public Libraries.

Participants will experience a range of programs highlighting the achievements, culture, and history of black Americans.

The system will host separate programs for adults and for kids.

Adults and teens will have the opportunity to learn about the county’s history of lynchings and segregation, giving a historical perspective of Black history.

“[There is] a lot of things that should really be of interest to people to give them some perspective to what’s going on in this country now, and also looking at the history of African Americans in Montgomery County,” MCPL Director Anita Vassallo said. “So I think we’ve got a really good, wide-ranging number of things.”

Kids from the fourth grade to the 8th grade and their parents will get the chance to meet online and talk about social justice and ways to make changes in their own communities.

A full list and schedule of MCPL’s programs for Black History Month can be found here.