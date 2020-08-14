Montgomery County Fire and Rescue respond to neighborhood gas leak

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials report a gas leak in the neighborhood of 700 Dartmouth Ave. between Wayne Avenue and Cedar Street.
According to officials, a construction crew struck a gas line, the size of the line has not been confirmed. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue along with a HazMat crew are responding to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
