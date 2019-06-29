Montgomery County Council hosts racial equity forum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A racial equity forum was held at the Blackrock Center for Arts and hosted by County Council President Nancy Navarro and County Executive Marc Elrich.

Many officials and community members were willing to speak about existing disparities within the county.

Linda Moore, an activist and mother said, “it’s just so amazing that a community is taking the time and effort in putting the resources into working to really have equity.”

Navarro says time and effort needs to be committed to eliminating differences in equality between races. But Moore says the policy does not always translate into results. She hopes Thursday’s forum will produce the desired outcome, not just talk.

Some of the council members agree with the change, one of them claiming he was a victim of racial discrimination himself: Council member Will Jawando. Jawando mentioned that police allegedly stopped him solely based on his race.

Council member Craig Rice mentioned that incidents towards people of color have increased. “I think overall what we are seeing is that unfortunately with our new administration in the White House,” says Rice, “is that we are seeing people who feel more comfortable about being more open about some of the discriminatory practices that they have.”

Navarro says racial equity legislation will be introduced in the fall to help combat some of those discriminatory practices.