Montgomery County announces “COVID Corps” youth job program

BETHESDA, MD (WDVM) – Montgomery County announced Wednesday morning a new job program for young county residents.

COVID corps is for county residents aged 16-23 and will pay fourteen dollars an hour for various job responsibilities like food security, community outreach, teaching seniors how to use online resources, and other projects with county departments and non-profits.

“Young people in the county we know need employment opportunities and the COVID corp will help with that and also help in giving youth an opportunity to develop skills,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said. “Its a unique approach to economic recovery and young people are resources that can help the county address some of these pressing issues.”

COVID corps will pay their workers $14 an hour and Montgomery County Recreation Spokesperson Carmen Berrios said the job will also all include paid job readiness training to teach them valuable skills for their future.

“So when the time comes for them to join the real work force, they will be ready to do it,” Berrios said.

Verrios said applications are now open and they are looking to interview prospective workers as soon as possible.

More information on COVID corps and can be found here.