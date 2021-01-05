Montgomery Co. Native and former Terp Michael Dunn part of history with Browns

Browns offensive lineman Michael Dunn was a four-year starter at the University of Maryland and is a graduate of Walt Whitman high school in Bethesda. (Photo credit: AP)

CLEVELAND (WDVM) – Former local standout Michael Dunn will be a part of history in this weekend’s NFL wild card game for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first playoff game in 18 years.

“Just to be a part of the team and being a part of this experience,” Dunn said. “Being able to see the joy from the fans and how much this city loves and appreciates this moment right now that we can finally make it to the playoffs. It’s incredible.”

Dunn is an offensive lineman on the Browns roster. He is a Bethesda native and was a four-year starter at the University of Maryland. He is also a graduate of Walt Whitman high school.

As the Browns are dealing with cases of COVID-19, Dunn could start on Sunday. He tells WDVM that he’s excited to help the Browns make a playoff run beyond this weekend.

“Since the start of the season, I knew that we had a really good team here and the playoffs were a great place to reach,” Dunn said. “But you know we have higher expectations for ourselves and we hope we can keep winning and keep the run going.”

Dunn went undrafted in 2017. Since then, he has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.