Missing dog rescued from quarry, one firefighter injured

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM)– A dog in the Williamsport area was missing for a week until employees at the Pinesburg Quarry spotted the dog, Wesson, trapped 150 feet from the top of the quarry.

“The quarry is terraced about every 50 feet down from the top to the bottom of the quarry, so he’s about 150 feet down and 150 feet up from the bottom,” said Kevin Lewis, director of training with the division of Emergency Services for Washington County.

Courtesy: Hagerstown Fire Department

Courtesy: Hagerstown Fire Department

Officials responded to the scene around 9:30 Wednesday morning and began the rescuing process. In the first attempt, a firefighter was injured and transported to Meritus Medical Center. He is reported to be in stable condition.

After multiple attempts, 7 hours later, around 4 p.m., officials were able to retrieve the dog and bring the pet safely back to the ground.

A family dog went missing. This morning he was found at the quarry in Williamsport. Rescuers have been attempting to save the dog since 9:30 a.m. Now the dog is now off the rope. The dog appears to be unharmed at this time. pic.twitter.com/1pdkphQ2xp — Valerie Bell (@valeriebellwdvm) September 4, 2019

“It was a very good feeling to finally get the dog in my possession, for him to come to me and not be scared, get a harness on him, get him attached to my harness so that he wasn’t able to get away,” said Rusty Gutshall, Fire Apparatus Operator for City of Hagerstown.

Officials say the dog appears to be in good health, but Wes was evaluated by the Washington County Humane Society and was expected to be back in his home Wednesday night.

Washington County Special Operations, along with crews from Hagerstown, Williamsport and Clear Spring all made this rescue possible.