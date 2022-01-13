Mild again today, bitter cold returns Friday

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, High: 46 (42-49)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty sprinkles/flurries possible over the mountains. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 30 (26-33)

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, and getting colder again. Winds: N 15-25 mph, High: 42 (38-44), Low: 17 (12-20)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow arriving in the late afternoon/early evening. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an AM wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

At long last, we finally shook the recent deep freeze we’ve been under. Frigid temperatures jumped all the way into the 40’s yesterday afternoon, and we haven’t seen that same deep chill return this morning. Under a constant cover of high clouds, we’re waking up around the freezing mark, and from here we’ll head right back into the 40’s this afternoon. The cloud cover will be more of a constant today, with a weak system crossing through toward the coastline. This system won’t do much other than produce the clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles/flurries over the mountains tonight.

As this system hits the coast, it’s going to strengthen while pulling away from us. This will create some gusty winds tomorrow, mainly coming out of the north. This will begin another round of frigid cold, as temperatures will peak in the 40’s Friday before falling all the way into the teens again Friday night. A bitter cold day is in store Saturday as we gear up for what’s to come late Sunday.

Confidence is starting to increase a good bit on the general expectations for Sunday night’s winter storm. We’re still about a day away from starting to figure out possible snowfall amounts, but here’s the latest. Models have started to come into some agreement that this system will arrive during the late afternoon/early evening Sunday, bring its heaviest precipitation Sunday night, then head out Monday morning. There’s also a good deal of agreement that this storm will track right through the heart of the viewing area, which means a split in precipitation types. Along and east of I-95 will see snow initially, but then mostly a mix or rain if this track holds. Between I-81 and I-95 will be snow and a good deal of mixed precipitation. West of I-81 is looking most likely to see the most snow. All that being said, a small shift in the track could change all of this, so continue to stick with us for the latest, as this forecast continues to remain very fluid. Calmer conditions are expected into the early part of next week after all of this.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson