Metropolitan Police offer $25k for information on the murder of Muntsier “Monty” Sharfi

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch continues to investigate the murder of 24-year-old Muntsier “Monty” Sharfi, of Bristow, VA on Thursday, July 8, in the area of 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

According to police, at approximately 9:04 pm, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel responded to the location listed above to reports of an overturned vehicle. Police arrived on the scene and located Sharfi inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS personnel determined Sharfi to be dead and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It is still unclear how the vehicle overturned.

Sharfi was a former football player at The University of Virginia at Wise, where he graduated with a degree in management information systems. The university shared a statement on Twitter offering condolences.

Earlier today, we learned of the passing of former student-athlete and UVA Wise graduate Muntsier Sharfi ’20. Muntsier was a member of the football program during his time on campus and graduated with a degree in management information systems. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6w2wMs5li8 — UVA Wise Athletics (@UVAWiseCavs) July 9, 2021

A GoFundMe account was set up by Mohammed Sharfi, his brother, in order to raise funds for funeral expenses, where it is also stated, “Monty was a selfless, generous, loving, and a cheerful person who brightened the room with his presence.” Family and friends are set to gather at Unity Reed High School, formally known as Stonewall Jackson in Manassas, Virginia, where Sharfi attended high school on Monday evening for a memorial service in remembrance of “Monty.”

Sharfi’s killing is the 99th recorded homicide this year in the District.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the killing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.