Metro considers changing station names, wants public input

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is asking for public input on proposed station name changes in Prince George’s and Fairfax Counties.

According to a press release, Metro received a formal request from both counties to change the name of Metro stations within their jurisdictions. Fairfax County officials would like Tysons Corner Station to be changed to “Tysons Station,” while Prince George’s County officials would like to change Prince George’s Plaza Station to “Hyattsville Crossing.”

If the names are changed, next will come formal changes to system maps, digital signs, the WMATA website, SmarTrip app, in-system directional signage and other materials. Under Metro’s policy, each jurisdiction would be in charge of paying for the costs associated with making the changes.

Metro’s policy also has the following guidelines for new station names:

Names should identify the station locations by geographic features such as landmarks or centers of activity.

Names should be distinctive and evoke imagery in the mind of the patron.

Names should be no longer than 19 characters, except for transfer station names, which should be no longer than 13 characters.

The public is welcomed to give their input on the name changes. An online survey can be found here. Responses will be accepted through Monday, November 2, 2020, at 5 p.m.