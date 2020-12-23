Meritus Medical Center maintains manageable ICU levels during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — As the current wave of coronavirus cases continues to overwhelm hospitals across the country, Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, M.d. is fairing relatively well.

The hospital is experiencing its fair share of challenges, especially with the post-thanksgiving surge in cases. However, Meritus is excitedly moving forward with vaccinations for its staff.

Even with its struggles, the hospital is holding down the fort and maintaining a manageable level of occupancy.

“We are usually running between 70 and 80 percent capacity of the whole hospital … And staffing continues to be challenging,” said Joelle Butler, Meritus Health corporate communications. “Our healthcare heroes are just sticking it out.”

Joelle Butler also stated Meritus has backup plans to open more beds should the situation call for it.