BARTON, Md. (WDVM) — An online teacher from Maryland is talking about the lessons he learned while helping a Ukrainian student.

Online teacher, John Broadwater says he is keeping in contact with his student and family since the war began one month ago.

Now he’s making the effort to gather donations in hopes of easing some of the challenges people are facing.

“Please help us, I want to stop the war,” said Milan, a 5-year old from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion, Broadwater says all Milan wants to do is go home.

“I want to stop Putin, I want to go to Ukraine and see my friends, to return to my snails and to my house,” continued Milan in a video.

When Broadwater heard about the invasion, he quickly reached out to Milan and his family.

“Unfortunately, on that first morning, they were woken up by the bombings. They had to sleep in a subway or a train station at least for a night and from there, they fled to Romania, all without their own car,” said Broadwater.

He says he speaks to the family often and they recently relocated to Denmark.

“I spoke to them yesterday by a video chat and they were actually fairly happy despite the circumstances now. No car of their own. No home of their own, but they were still keeping their spirits positive,” said Broadwater.

Now he feels the need to help.

“Our heartbreaks were Milan and his family and all of the people that are fleeing from this horrible situation. When when you see everything going on, you just feel compelled to help they’re like there’s no other option but you need to do something,” said Broadwater.

Broadwater is also asking others to join him.

“If it’s a smallest helping out this family or other families affected by it if you feel compelled to help those in need, please do so,” said Broadwater.



A GoFundMe has been set up for any donations for Milan and his family.