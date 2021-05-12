MCPS: Hundreds of students waiting to get back into classrooms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As many schools have allowed in-person classes to resume, there are hundreds of students in Montgomery County who are still on the waitlist for in-person learning.

Over 600 students across the county are waiting to step back into the classrooms, but school officials say space is the problem. With social distancing measures in place, students sit six feet apart.

Currently, about 80% of students in the county have gone back into classrooms using a schedule, alternating days. There is also a reopening plan for next school year which includes in-person learning five days a week.

“I just want every child that wants to be in school, in the building, to be able to do that,” said Karla Silvestre, Montgomery County Board of Education.

The school system will continue to offer a five-day virtual learning program for students, depending on circumstances.