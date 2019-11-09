MCPS hosts mental health fair

The fair offered around a dozen specialized sessions on topics like exercise, self-care and nutrition.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools held a Mental Health Fair at Gaithersburg High School on Saturday.

Students, families and community members came out to learn more about how they can take care of their mental health.

Organizations gave information on how to cope with anxiety, stress and depression in students. The fair offered around a dozen specialized sessions on topics like exercise, self-care and nutrition.

The fair also focused on the need for peer-to-peer support when it comes to mental health.

“67 percent of students are going to tell a friend that they’re struggling before anyone else. We want to make sure those peers are prepared to have those conversations, we want to make sure that everyone knows help is out there. It works and they can talk to each other,” said Robyn Suchy, a chapter manager with mental health advocacy group Active Minds.

MCPS has mental health resources and crisis services available to the community through its website.