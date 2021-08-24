MCPS confirms more COVID cases among Damascus, Quince Orchard football programs

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) – Two of the top football teams in Montgomery County have now been affected by COVID ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

A Montgomery County Public Schools official confirmed to WDVM Tuesday afternoon that multiple individuals among the Damascus football team have tested positive for COVID. The MCPS official also told WDVM that the Damascus football program was placed on pause, but that football practices and activities will resume Tuesday for those that are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

On Monday, Damascus high school principal Kevin Yates sent an e-mail to the school’s community, announcing that an individual in the school tested positive for COVID. In the e-mail, the school wrote that the reported individual who tested positive at Damascus was last present at the school on Saturday and tested positive on Sunday. According to the Damascus e-mail, individuals who were known to have close contact with the person who tested positive, have been advised to quarantine.

According to the Montgomery County 2021-22 reopening guide, “unvaccinated MCPS students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. Students and staff who are fully vaccinated (two weeks past their final dose) are exempt from quarantine unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms, it is recommended that they get tested.”

The Quince Orchard high school football team, which is also facing a COVID outbreak, returned to practice Monday, with those that are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic in attendance, an MCPS official confirmed. On Monday, Quince Orchard announced in an e-mail that its total number of positive cases reached 26.

The first day of the 2021-22 MCPS school year is Monday, August 30, Damascus football’s first game is at Northwest high school on Friday, September 3, while Quince Orchard’s first game is the same day at home against Whitman.