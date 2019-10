HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-- Maryland delegate Paul Corderman is working to pass legislation that would place harsher penalties on people who are HIV rape assailants.

According to the Maryland Health Code, if an HIV positive person knowingly or attempts to transmit the disease, it's considered a misdemeanor charge. This means the person at most would receive a $2500 fine and/or a 3-year prison sentence.