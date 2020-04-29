Maryland’s McFarland drafted by Steelers in 4th round

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was selected in the 4th round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McFarland rushed for over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 games with the Terps. He also ranks third all-time in school history with 6.7 yards per carry.

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity at Maryland,” said McFarland. “I understand that people are always going to judge and sometimes you are going to fall, but it’s all about how you respond in life. I think it is the same way with football.”

McFarland will join James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. in Pittsburgh to add more depth to the backfield.