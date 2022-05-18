BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The 84-year-old woman who was hit while crossing Rockledge Drive in Bethesda on May 6 died of her injuries on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Police said that Carole Barbara Weiss, the pedestrian, was crossing from the median on Rockledge Drive when she was hit by a car. The driver and several others stopped to help her, and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police currently believe that Weiss had crossed toward the center median before entering the southbound lanes when she was hit. The investigation is ongoing.