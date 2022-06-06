HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Recent mass shootings are provoking renewed calls for gun legislation, but members of the gun community in western Maryland say there are other options.

“I grew up on a farm or rural Maryland. I’ve been a paramedic and a law enforcement officer. Our entire family’s been involved in emergency services for decades, so it’s just a natural fit and it’s just became a lifestyle,” said Tim Gargana, board president of the North American Rod and Gun Club.

The gun community says regulating law-abiding citizens is not the answer.

“There are other answers other options such as enforcing the laws that are on the books already,” said Gargana.

In one of Hagerstown’s biggest gun shops, the owner of Hafer’s Gunsmithing says when there is a rise in gun violence, they see an increase in sales.

He says it’s because people are afraid and we should allow people to keep their second amendment right.

“People are afraid of having their second amendment rights taken away. You’re still taking away the rights that was made for individuals, law abiding citizens, you’re still not punishing the criminals The criminals will always find a way to illegally get what they’re not allowed to have to begin with,” said Tim Hafer, owner of Hafer’s Gunsmithing.

Customers say recent mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas is a cause for concern.

“I don’t understand where someone who’s right out of high school can come up with the money to purchase that much ammunition, that many guns,” said one of the customers shopping at Hafer’s Gunsmithing.

She says criminals should be the ones at fault.

“It’s the criminals who are already breaking laws that are committing most of the crimes. responsible gun owners are not the ones out shooting people. and not once as my gun ever gotten up on its own and shot somebody.”