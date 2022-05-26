HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland is awarding the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts $3.5 million in funding.

The funding will support the creation of a new Education Center and go towards renovations and improvements to the museum’s historic building, according to the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts.

The museum will be receiving $1 million this year and $2.5 million in funding over the next two years.

Senator Paul Corderman was behind the push for the funding.

“We were thrilled to support and champion the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in their efforts to receive funding from the State. As a major pillar of the Arts & Entertainment District in downtown Hagerstown, the WCMFA can now expand their capacity to reach more Visitors with this project,” Corderman said.

WCMFA is celebrating its 90th year of offering free admission to all and appreciates all patrons according to WCMFA Director Sarah Hall.

“We are so appreciative of the place this museum has in the region, and thankful for this vital commitment of support from the State of Maryland” said Hall. “This project is going to prepare the museum for the next 90 years. Additional classrooms, expanded exhibition space, improved visitor amenities, and back-of-house improvements will allow the museum to grow in pace with the times and continue to be a point of pride in the community.”