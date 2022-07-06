BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Voters in Maryland remain undecided, many not even aware that early voting for the gubernatorial primary race starts on July 7th.

10 Democrats and 4 Republicans have thrown their hats into the ring for Maryland’s upcoming governor’s primary race. While Lisa Yanni knows she’ll vote for a Democrat, there isn’t one who stands out to her.

“To be honest, I’m not really more inclined to vote this time because I’m really disappointed in our democratic leaders for not taking a stand against things like gun violence and women’s rights,” Yanni explained.

Early voting runs from July 7th to July 14th and while first-time voter 18-year-old Asher Labovich isn’t sure who he’s voting for just yet, he wants to make sure certain issues are addressed like traffic and expanding highways.

“I’d also like to see how they plan to deal with COVID in the future and things like pandemics, that’s important to me,” Labovich said.

He has this message for other teens and new voters.

“Do it because when you vote early, there’s a strong correlation between voting early and voting later in your life,” Labovich said. “We need to speak up because we don’t vote as often as people who are older but we care and our issues matter especially with things like climate change are going to impact us more than it’s going to impact people who are super old.”

Early voting will end on July 14th and primary election day will be on July 19th. For a full list of early voting locations, head to the official Maryland State Board of Elections website.