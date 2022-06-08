MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two Montgomery County teens teamed up to create a new tool to help parents in the DMV find baby formula more easily.

At the beginning of the pandemic Adam Lederer and a friend worked on a website called MoCoVAX helping people find vaccine appointments. That led to Delegate Lesley Lopez reaching out to Lederer to solve a new issue the country is facing, a baby formula shortage.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help these people who actually need this help.” said Lederer. “Obviously, this whole baby formula shortage is a really big problem right now. And I just thought that, you know, if I could help with vaccines than I could help with this.”

DMV Baby Formula track is an online database that shows where people desperately looking for food for their babies can find it. The website just launched this month and already has helped almost 7 thousand people. The website has two parts, one is a crowdsourcing database where users can upload photos of store shelves to show if formula is in or out of stock. The other allows users to search chain stores inventory.

“We’re doing something we love, we love to code,” said Matthew Nanas, Co-Developer of DMV Baby Formula Tracker. “This is like our passion and the fact that people can find a good in it and it helps the community that that just really makes us really happy.”