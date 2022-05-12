UPDATE (5/12/22) 4:08 p.m. — Montgomery County Police are investigating the two-car crash that happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and Atherton Dr. injuring six people in total, including two minors.

Around 7:35 a.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area for a report of a crash involving a Ford pulling a trailer and a Kia.

The investigation shows that the driver of the Ford was trying to make a left turn on Atherton Dr. eastbound to Connecticut Ave. northbound while the driver of the Kia was traveling south on Connecticut. The two cars collided at the intersection.

The Ford had two adults at the time of the crash. Both people were taken to area hospitals non life-threatening injuries. The Kia had four people during the crash. The driver and two passengers who are minors were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. One additional passenger who is a minor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

Connecticut Avenue has been closed both ways at this time.

