FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One hundred firefighters and rescue workers were at Camp Airy Wednesday morning after a fire started in the dining hall.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue (FCDFR) shared video from the scene of the fire in Thurmont on its Instagram account, along with some initial information.

In the video, you can see some firefighters working around the perimeter of the building. A ladder from one of the trucks can be seen extended over the dining hall while heavy smoke and flame roll along the edge of the roof. Heavy black smoke also can be seen as dozens of other firefighters prepare to assist.

Posts on the department’s Facebook page indicated that some of the first crews got to the camp, located in the 14900 block of Camp Airy Rd., at 7:25 a.m. At that time, there was smoke coming from the eaves. The department updated to say that the fire was on the second floor of the dining hall.

There was no one inside of the building when crews arrived, and FCDFR said no injuries had been reported.