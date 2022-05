GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A child was taken to a trauma center of a local hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-270 prior to exit 11 in Gaithersburg.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the crash took place prior to 6 p.m. All lanes were blocked, following the crash. The crash involved an entrapment after the collision.

Hazmat assisted as the tractor trailor was leaking fuel.