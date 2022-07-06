Staff members and students were in the building when the school for a summer enrichment program when the school went on lockdown.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A middle school went on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone called in a threat to the school.

Chris Cram, Director of the Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said administrators received the call around 10 a.m. The school went on lockdown, but a short time later transitioned to a shelter in place status.

Members of the Takoma Park Police Department were at the school investigating the threat, and the shelter in place order was lifted at 11:15 a.m.

Staff members and students were at the school as part of Montgomery County Public Schools’ summer enrichment program which started Wednesday.

The school’s principal, Erin Martin, shared this message with families:

Dear Takoma Park MS Community,

I am writing to share information about a serious incident that occurred today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At around 10 am this morning, the school received a voicemail with a threatening message. Following established MCPS protocol, we enacted our Lockdown procedure and contacted Takoma Park Police Department for support. The police department responded and in collaboration with school staff have begun an investigation. In collaboration with the police, we transitioned the school to a Shelter-in-Place, which means that programs continued with staff and students inside the building and our exterior doors are locked. At approximately 11:15 we discontinued the Shelter-in-Place and have resumed normal operations. The Takoma Park police will maintain a presence at the school for the remainder of the day.

Erin Martin

Principal, Takoma Park Middle School