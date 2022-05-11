GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Being a first responder is not an easy job. Today, several people showed their appreciation to Montgomery County emergency workers who risked their lives in a special awards ceremony.

Many first responders and those survivors gathered at the Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg to honor those who saved them during their times of need. Amanda Turney, in particular, collapsed on a bathroom floor back in March. She was barely breathing when EMS arrived on the scene.

“It is because all of you that did not give up, and I am not giving up either,” Amanda said. “I have a lot of living left to do and is because each one of you has given me the chance for me to do so. There are no words to express my gratitude so I am simply saying thank you. Thank you for not giving up on me, thank you for going into and staying in this highly stressful job, and thank you for saving my life. I would not be here without each and every one of you.”