Problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted College Park, Md. to cancel its fireworks. Ocean City said it would be making adjustments to its plans.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — City officials in College Park said the the Fourth of July celebration would take place with out fireworks. The reason: supply chain shortages related to COVID-19.

The city said its parade still would take place on Rhode Island Avenue at 11 a.m. on July 4. As of Monday, June 27, College Park still was looking for groups to participate in the parade.

In Ocean City, a different issue affected the July 4th plans.

City leaders said they would be making adjustments because the company that was to handle its fireworks displays wouldn’t have enough people to host the events.

“You know what they say when things don’t go as planned,” commented Ocean City City Manager Terry McGean. “You make a new plan, which is exactly what we’ve done.”

Ocean City planned to have a condensed fireworks show on July 3 following a concert by Mike Hines & the Look. The concert is at Northside Park at 7 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

On July 5, American Idol Star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland will perform at Northside Park. The show is free to everyone.

Also on July 5, there will be music on the Caroline Street Stage in the downtown area beginning at 8 p.m. with a “unique” fireworks show following at 9:30 p.m.