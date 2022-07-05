PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A storm that moved through the Bowie area Tuesday brought down trees and knocked out power to a number of people.

Joseph R. Jackson shared a number of pictures with us at DC News Now. They showed trees of various sizes that had been brought to the ground. In one case, a tree was down on part of a house which seemed to have a good amount of damage done to part of its roof.

Around 7 p.m., Baltimore Gas and Electric showed several hundred customers in the Bowie area without power. Most of the outages seemed to be concentrated near Somerset.