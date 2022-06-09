SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police confirmed that several people were injured in a shooting that took place in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon.

The police response is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting in the response. Residents should avoid the 12900 block of Bikle Road as this continues.

Officials said that there is no current threat to the public.