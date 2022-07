UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Hazmat crews were at the location of an overturned fuel truck in Friday.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that the truck was in the 7200 block of Woodyard Rd. where it overturned around 10:41 a.m. Emergency workers got there and removed the driver from the truck. The driver was not hurt.

While hazmat crews were working, the intersection of Woodyard Road and Victoria Drive was shut down.