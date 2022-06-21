BOLIVAR, Md. (DC News Now) — A road rage stabbing incident that led to one driver being stabbed happened near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:30 in the morning near the Bolivar light.

Two males claim that the other driver was driving aggressively on 340 in Maryland, heading towards Harpers Ferry.

When they got to the Bolivar light, both drivers started fighting.

Officials said 43-year-old Terry Jones pulled out a knife and stabbed the other driver.

The driver was sent to an out-of-state hospital.

Jones was charged with malicious wounding and has since been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.