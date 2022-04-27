As the resolution passed, a bill still has to pass by Congress in order to remove name

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — All in the name of diversity and inclusion; that is what lawmakers in Montgomery County, Maryland are saying after they passed a resolution to change the name of the memorial fountain in the Chevy Chase Circle.

It’s named after the former senator, Francis Newland. He found the town of Chevy Chase in the 1880s. He built communities that excluded immigrants and black people. The Newland’s Memorial Removal Act was spearheaded by leaders on the federal level.

This decision follows several others within Montgomery County to change the names of street signs and roadways that no longer represent their core beliefs of diversity. Councilmember Hans Riemer said, “This is at the gateway of Montgomery County, and we don’t want to see a memorial of avowed white supremacist right as people enter Montgomery County.”

As the resolution passed, a bill still has to pass in order for changes to be made. If Congress agrees, it will direct the National Park Service, which owns the grounds, to remove several memorials with Newland’s name attached.