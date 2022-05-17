PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is partnering with the Prince George’s County Health Department to offer health resources and free groceries at local library branches.

The initiative is called ‘Community Health Worker in the Library,’ with the goal of advancing health and food equity in the county.

Residents will be able to take a preventative health assessment. Public health workers will be at select locations to answer questions related to health resources, in addition to offering KN95 masks and COVID-19 rapid test kits.

Groceries will also be available for residents to pick up in May and June. The county says up to 100 bags will be available each week at each location. Groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Below is a list of locations and times:

Hyattsville Branch Library

Tuesday, May 17: 12:30pm – 5:00pm

Largo-Kettering Branch Library

Tuesday, May 17: 12:30pm – 5:00pm

Distribution at the Largo-Kettering will be in May only.

Spauldings Branch Library

Tuesday, May 17: 12:30pm – 5:00pm