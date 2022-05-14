BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of mental health awareness month, the Prince George’s County Department of Health in partnership with Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas held their first mental health expo for youth.

Several people were in attendance. The purpose was to provide mental health screenings and show the youth in the community the various resources for anyone who may need it.

Several members of the community were on a panel sharing how they coped with mental health, and they even held workshops on various topics.

“Since the pandemic has been growing you see an increase in depression and anxiety amongst our young people. And so we see there’s a pandemic within a pandemic. So we have to all band together, and get together and come together to share this valuable information to everyone,” said Dr. Sheryl Neverson, Vice-President of Maryland programs with Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas.

For more mental health resources you can visit thegoatexpo.com