OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who may be tied to auto thefts and attempted robberies around Olney.

Police released the following video of the suspects. They were captured by a surveillance camera around 3:25 a.m. on May 18 at a home on Grapevine Way. They entered the victim’s car but did not steal anything.

Later, between 10 p.m. on May 21 and 8:30 a.m. on May 22, they got into another car at a home on Moss Side Lane and stole two bank cards, which they then used at a Target store.

Police ask that anyone with any information call 240-773-5476.