ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Rockville.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, around 6:20 a.m., Jasaira Anahy Ochoa Barrera, 15, left her home in the 11500 block of Patapsco Dr. in Rockville.

Barrera is 5-feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds and is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jasaira Anahy Ochoa Barrera is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.