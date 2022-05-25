HILLCREST HEIGHT, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s Police Department continues to investigate whether a student planned to bring a weapon to Green Valley Academy.

The County Executive’s Office confirmed police received the notification Wednesday morning. Officers responded and met the unidentified student when he arrived at campus. He did not have a weapon on him.

Social media claimed a relative of the student may have notified authorities. But, the County Executive’s office said in an email to authorities do not identify the person who made the 911 call.

The warning came one day after the massacre at a Texas elementary school. Nineteen children and two teachers died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That brought concerned people to Green Valley Academy.

“I feel like anyone who has loved ones in the school system right now, whether their child or they work, would want their loved ones home today,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

She added all the schools in the country should have been closed or put on high alert.