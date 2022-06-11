TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, police responded to The Shops at Iverson, for the reports of a shooting. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

At around 12:45 p.m., shots rang out at the mall in Temple Hills, Md. According to the news release, there were two suspects shooting, and three people were injured. Two of the victims have been treated and released, while the third remains in the hospital.

PGPD found surveillance video that shows the two suspects leaving the mall and one of them shooting. Police are still trying to figure out if this was a random attack or if any of the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information on this case or the identities of the suspects is urged to call 301-749-5064.