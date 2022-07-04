Montgomery County police said officers were investigating reports of a man shooting off a gun when he fired at an officer then took off.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a call about gunfire in Germantown had an officer on the receiving end of some of the gunfire before they started pursuing the accused shooter who ended up crashing his car in Virginia Monday morning.

Montgomery County Department of Police said emergency dispatchers received calls about a man with a gun in the 113000 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace around 9:25 a.m. When officers got there, the man took off. Police said when he started shooting at an officer, police followed him and let other jurisdictions know that he was heading toward Virginia.

Police said the pursuit ended in Farifax after the man lost control of his car and crashed.

No officers were hurt.

The police department was gathering additional information about the situation late Monday morning.