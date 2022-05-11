GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old and a 16-year-old man are dead after a shooting in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting, according to a news release.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and has “many moving parts”.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this crime to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.