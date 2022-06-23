ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a Red Roof Inn PLUS in Rockville.

According to police, an adult male has been confirmed dead. Police say the suspects are now in custody.

The shooting took place at the Red Roof Inn PLUS in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Rd. Rockville City Police tell us it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rockville Police say the Montgomery County Police’s Major Crimes Unit will be taking over the investigation.

Officials say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.