GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are releasing the identities of the 21-year-old and 16-year-old men who died following a shooting in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive on Wednesday evening.

The initial investigation shows 21-year-old Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah of Germantown and 16-year-old Cesar Segovia of Gaithersburg met for unknown reasons in the area listed around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the Holy Cross Hospital for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That is where they found Segovia, deceased and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive, finding Akowuah suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving efforts.

MCPD is working to confirm information regarding the details of the encounter and fatal shooting of the two men.